The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Neslon Dafeamekpor has called for the abolition of university application fees in Ghana.

He has questioned why online application forms that are filled out and submitted electronically are subject to fees of up to GH¢300.

According to the MP, this is a form of extortion used by universities to the detriment of Ghanaians seeking a university education.

He went on to say that, as a member of the public accounts committee, he has had the opportunity to question vice-chancellors who appear before the committee about why they commit what he calls fraud.

He claims that university officials usually avoid the subject without responding appropriately.

Mr. Dafeamekpor also stated that he is advocating for the course on the floor of parliament and hopes for success revealing that he is advocating for the course on the floor of parliament and hopes to persuade universities to waive application fees.

The MP made the call during a brief ceremony to present cheques to students on partial scholarships as part of his allocation of the MP’s common fund.

Mr. Dafeamekpor urged the beneficiaries to study hard and return to lend their support to the district.

“I wish you all the best as you get back to school. I urge you all to study hard and return to support the district and take over my position when I hang my boots. And, please produce a lot of academic work on the district so that it will be easy to refer to us,” he said.