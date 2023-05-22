Some residents have been rendered homeless after fire gutted a popular bakery called ‘Angel Bakery’ and some makeshift structures at Kotobabi Abavana Down in Accra on Sunday, May 21.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the cause of the fire was due to unattended gas.

When the Citi News team visited the scene, the area was cordoned off, and there were pockets of bystanders apparently discussing the incident.

The residents stated that they were left stranded last night for several hours until the bakery’s management arranged a hotel for them to spend the night.

Speaking to Citi News, a distraught victim, Beatrice Ansah, expressed hope that the bakery’s management would address their plight.

“We were trying to get a place to sleep when suddenly we were asked to join a taxi to a hotel arranged by the owner of Angel Bakery.

“We came here with the expectation to hear from the management yet no one has spoken to us. We later saw him [the bakery owner] driving away when we quickly sought his attention to speak to us. We are stranded here. We don’t have anything to eat. We haven’t taken our bath too.”