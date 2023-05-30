Armed military officers fired gunshots to disperse some youth who had massed up at the Obuasi District Police Command to demand the release of some illegal miners in custody.

The youth in their numbers burnt car tyres close to the police command to protest the arrest of the illegal miners.

The miners were arrested after they exited a mine shaft belonging to AngloGold Obuasi Mine at Anwiam in the Obuasi East District.

There was a military deployment to maintain order and the officers upon arrival fired gunshots to disperse the youth.

Fifteen of the miners have however been granted bail while the rest are being interrogated.

It is however unclear the number of illegal miners still in the shaft as authorities were making efforts to enable their exit.