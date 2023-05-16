The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has established proactive measures to address potential difficulties faced by customers when using its digital platforms for prepaid credit purchases rolled out last week.

In an interview with Citi News, Fred Baimbill-Johnson, the Public Relations Officer of ECG’s Accra West Region, expressed confidence in the company’s recently introduced cashless system.

Launched just last week, the new cashless system aims to enhance customer convenience and bolster ECG’s revenue by streamlining the process of prepaid credit purchases.

ECG aims to provide a seamless experience for its customers while ensuring sustained financial growth for the company.

The PRO of the Accra West Region said, “We have been taking some feedback from our customers on some of the challenges they have. We are not taking cash payments but payments through the App via Master or Visa cards. It’s the new way to go and a way to promote efficiency, we want to minimise the risk associated with taking cash”.

“A technical team has been put in place to ensure that we don’t have technical challenges that will make it difficult for customers to use the App or transact business with us. We have a team that is constantly monitoring and ensuring that challenges that will pop up are resolved within the shortest possible time. Our trained staff are on standby to assist customers to download the App and take them through the process”.