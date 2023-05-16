The Ghana Football Association on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, launched the Ghana Football School project.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has long been dedicated to promoting the game within the country and as such, has launched the GFA School, a partnership with some of Ghana’s esteemed tertiary institutions.

The GFA School aims to bring together the best of both worlds: the academic prowess of renowned institutions and the practical expertise of the GFA.

The GFA has partnered with the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and the China Europe Business School and other institutions to embark on this transformative journey.

The GFA School had a clear mission which is to build the capacity of stakeholders in Ghana’s football community by recognizing and nurturing talents as well as developing a deep understanding of the sport for its sustainable growth.

The partnership aims at providing comprehensive education and training opportunities for players, coaches, administrators, and other professionals involved in football.

The GFA School has also developed a range of innovative programs tailored to meet the needs of different stakeholders. For aspiring players, the school will offer comprehensive training modules, focusing on technical skills, tactical understanding, physical conditioning, and mental resilience.

Coaches and administrators would benefit from specialized courses designed to enhance their leadership abilities, strategic thinking, and organizational management.