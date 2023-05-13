Ernest Norgbey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, has won the National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for a third term, cementing his place as the party’s candidate for the constituency in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Mr. Norgbey polled 1,627 votes to emerge victorious in the keenly contested election that saw him defeat his closest rivals, Tony Afenyo and David Worwui-Brown, who polled 1,221 votes and 50 votes, respectively.

The election had approximately 2,898 delegates from 350 branches participating in the voting process at the Africa Advance College in Ashaiman.

The exercise was conducted in a relatively peaceful atmosphere, with the police deployed to ensure orderliness and safety.

In an earlier interview with Citi News, Norgbey expressed confidence in his track record of developmental projects in the constituency, which he believes will translate into an overwhelming endorsement from the delegates.

He also acknowledged the challenges he faced during Tony Afenyo’s tenure as constituency chairman, whom he believed was working against him to fail.

Despite the challenges, Mr. Norgbey was optimistic that he would secure over 70% of the votes, stating that the delegates had faith in his ability to deliver the much-needed development projects to the constituency.

Meanwhile, former president John Mahama, received an overwhelming endorsement from the delegates in Ashaiman garnering almost 99.90% of the vote cast against Kojo Bonsu.

This result has further solidified Mahama’s position as the party’s flagbearer and sets the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested election in 2024.