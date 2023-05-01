Thousands of Ghanaians are currently engaged in intense prayer at the 2023 Family Consecration Service organized by Citi TV/Citi FM.

The event is underway at Winners Chapel Ghana, adjacent the O.A. bus terminal, Circle, Accra.

The spiritual event has families from all faiths in attendance spending the first six hours of the day in the presence of God praying for guidance, protection, and blessings.

The 2023 edition has been quite different following the introduction of Season of Prayers where prayer sessions were organized live on Citi 97.3 FM at midnight, early morning and midday throughout the month of April ahead of the august gathering.

Family Consecration Service is part of activities lined up for the month of May, christened by Citi TV/Citi FM as Family Month.

Special prayers are being offered on the altar for family progress and growth, finances, health, and marriages, amongst other crucial aspects of family life and nurture amidst powerful renditions of praise and worship.

The six-hour service is being led by Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, resident pastor of Citi TV/Citi FM and a host of other pastors including Rev. Fred Mac-Davies, Rev. Mawuli Tsikata, Rev. Foster Mawuli Benson, Rev. Nelson Awintia, and Rev. Mike Noagbewonu.

Married couples will also have the opportunity to renew their marriage vows. There will also be an anointing service for all the participants.

Several followers and participants in the Family Consecration service have shared various testimonies of breakthroughs from the programme.