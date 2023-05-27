Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has emphasized the need for the details of the ruling on James Gyakye Quayson, to be released immediately.

Ayariga stated that this demand is crucial for both the Minority Caucus and the public to understand the philosophy and rationale behind the Supreme Court’s ruling, which directed Parliament to remove Quayson’s name from its records.

Mr. Ayariga on The Big Issue on Citi TV said that though the president’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo “did a very brilliant job before the Appointments Committee, and she was impressive and looking at her CV, she has the administrative abilities to lead the justice system,” it is important for the ruling on Gyakye Quayson to be made available to the Appointments Committee to enhance the image of the judiciary.

Ayariga explained, “We were very impressed with her CV and her background…but we were also looking at the way that the judiciary had been managed in contemptuous political matters, and we wanted to make that point…we will want to know her philosophy and the kind of argument that she will give to justify the decision taken to kick one of us out of Parliament so that it will enable us to move forward, and so we are not deferring her approval.”

He further emphasized that understanding the reasoning behind a unanimous decision is crucial and that it’s essential for the court to make its comments on rulings known to maintain its image.

Consequently, the members of the Minority Caucus have decided to withhold their vote on Torkornoo’s approval until they receive Gyakye Quayson’s judgment by June 7.