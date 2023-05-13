Incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, has been booted out after delegates gave the newcomer, Attah Issah, the nod to lead the party for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

A.B.A Fuseini widely known for his proverbs polled 333 votes while his main contender Attah Issah polled 801 votes.

A.B.A Fuseini was seeking to lead the party for the third term. Other aspirants in the race were Hamzah Abubakar who had 27 votes, Ahmed Yakubu with 120 votes, and Abdul Majid garnering 42 votes.

Four National Democratic Congress(NDC) incumbent Members of Parliament in the Upper East Region have lost their bid to return to Parliament in 2025.

They failed to get the required majority votes from NDC delegates during Saturday’s primaries to represent the party in their respective constituencies.

The four are; MP for Chiana-Paga, Thomas Dalu, Navrongo Central MP, Sampson Tangobu Chirigia.

The rest are; MP for Garu, Albert Akuka Alalzuuga and Bongo MP, Edward Bawa.

The new entrants are; Nikyema Alamzy who polled 488 votes to beat Thomas Dalu who polled 300 votes in the Chiana-Paga constituency.

In the Navrongo Central constituency, Simon Aworigo polled 475 votes to beat Sampson Chirigia who polled 447 votes.

Former Ridge Hospital Director, Dr. Thomas Anaba polled 250 votes to beat Albert Alalzuuga who polled 160 votes in the Garu constituency.

In the Bongo constituency, former Executive Secretary of the Labour Commission, Charles Dua Bawa polled 535 votes to beat Edward Bawa who polled 509 votes.

Ebenezer Ndebila polled 450 votes in the Zebilla constituency against his main contender Nelson Ndebugre who polled 403 votes.

However, in the Talensi constituency, Mahama Daniel Dung polled 250 votes against Zinekena Solomon who polled 183 votes.

Incumbent Members of Parliament for Pusiga, Hajia Laadi Ayamba, Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, Builsa North, James Agalga, Bolga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine, and Nabdam constituency retained their bid for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

However, three incumbent MPs; Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo, and Tempane, Lydia Adakurugu went unopposed.