Eric Edem Agbana, a former Deputy National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a parliamentary aspirant for Ketu South is in a tie with his main contender, John Adanu Zewu, after a recount of votes.

The party’s manifesto spokesperson on Youth Development earlier won by a single vote of 360 votes with John Adanu Zewu polling 359.

John Adanu Zewu who was not satisfied with the results called for a recount.

But both secured 358 votes after the recount. Edem’s votes had two unstamped ballots while John Adanu had one unstamped vote.

Votes of other contenders in the race are Dr. Donald Agumenu, 210, Tanko, 176, Prosper Yao Ledi, 72, Leonard Nyakpo, 8, and Don Emmanuel Agbanyo, 7.

Rejected votes were 2.

In a similar development, the incumbent MP for Builsa North, James Agalga has been re-elected with a huge margin of 547.

His contenders Simon Awog-Badek polled 165 votes and Professor Godwin Awobil had 9. The rejected ballot was 4.

In the presidential primaries, a former flagbearer aspirant who is also a former president garnered John Mahama 678, a flagbearer who pulled out of the race in the last minute Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had 23, and a former Mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu won 10.

There were 16 rejected votes.