The Eastern Regional Police Command is currently investigating a brutal attack on students and teachers of New Juaben Senior High School in Koforidua.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by suspected students of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH).

The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, resulted in injuries to four students from New Juaben and the school’s chaplain.

The school’s management and alumni have strongly condemned the attack.

According to reports, approximately 30 students from Koforidua SECTECH, who share a wall with New Juaben Senior High School, invaded the premises and attacked students.

The police were called to the scene and managed to drive the attackers away.

However, later that night, after the police had left, hundreds of SECTECH students allegedly returned and began pelting stones. The motive behind the attack remains unclear at this time.

During the incident, SECTECH students allegedly vandalized a school bus, damaged the windshield of the headmaster’s Toyota Corolla, ransacked the school’s sick bay, and caused damage to the roofs of three teachers’ bungalows.

They also reportedly destroyed two poly tanks that served the boys’ dormitory and teachers’ bungalow.

The four injured students from New Juaben and the school’s chaplain have received medical treatment and have been discharged from the hospital.

Upon visiting the scene, Citi News observed numerous stones and other objects scattered around.

Mark Ofori Frimpong, the headmaster of New Juaben Senior High School, confirmed that four students have been arrested in connection with the incident.

He also mentioned that the headmaster of Koforidua SECTECH has requested the cost of all the damaged items.

This recent attack is not an isolated incident, as expressed by alumni of New Juaben Senior High School, who are deeply concerned about the safety of the students.

Eugene Oware Koranteng, President of the 1992 alumni association, believes it is crucial for alumni from both schools to intervene and take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Efforts to reach the management of Koforidua SECTECH for comment were unsuccessful.