The Ghana National Fire Service says ten fire incidents were recorded on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Accra.

This comes after a bakery and some shops were burnt at Kotobabi Abavanna Down and a similar incident at Circle Tiptoe Lane which also led to the destruction of several shops.

Although no casualties were recorded, properties worth thousands of cedis were lost to the inferno on Sunday.

Speaking to Citi News, an official at the Public Relations Department of the National Fire Service Headquarters ADOII Alex Nartey urged the public to take precautionary measures against such incidents in the rainy reason.

“We are in the rainy season; we are cautioning people to be cautious of their activities. People should learn to be abreast with safety measures. Between 1am to 5am on Sunday, we attended to 10 fires in Accra alone. If you run a bakery or a commercial entity like this, you have to learn how to practice better fire safety measures,” ADOII Alex Nartey advised.

Fire guts bakery at Kotobabi Abavana Down

Fire destroyed a popular bakery called ‘Angel Bakery’ and some wooden structures worth thousands of cedis at Kotobabi Abavana Down.

Bags of flour, packs of sugar, buckets of margarine, and container shops among other items were also destroyed in the inferno. There was no casualty.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire which started around 1pm on Sunday was caused by a gas left unattended.

It took several fire service tenders to douse the fire.

10 phone accessory shops burnt at Tip-Toe lane

About 10 shops with phone accessories worth thousands of cedis were also destroyed by fire at Tip-Toe lane, close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, in the national capital on Sunday, May 21.

The fire was later doused by a joint team of fire tenders from Abelenkpe and Ministries branches of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

There was no casualty and the cause of the fire is not yet established.