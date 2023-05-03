The much-anticipated film ‘The Recruitment’ is set to be premiered between May 13-14, 2023 at the Silverbird cinema in Accra.

‘The Recruitment’ promises to be a gripping thriller and drama that will keep audiences glued to their seats.

The writer and director of the film, Major Vine in a statement said, “With its unique storyline, talented cast, and impeccable direction, it is certain to be a hit with moviegoers around the world. Keep an eye out for its release and get ready to be blown away”.

The film director explained that the movie delves into the complexities of youth employment expressing hope that the film will resonate deeply with the audiences.

“This powerful story delves into the complexities of the youth employment landscape, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of those who navigate this terrain. We believe that this film will resonate deeply with audiences, sparking important conversations and inspiring change. As the release date approaches,” he said.

Read below full statement by Divine Jones

PRESS RELEASE

THE RECRUITMENT FEATURE FILM- A MAJOR VINE FILM

(Written and directed by Divine Jones)

The Executive Producer and entire production team of the recruitment are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of our highly anticipated film, The Recruitment.

After the screening, we will be hosting a Q&A session with the cast and crew, providing valuable insights into the creative process behind this cinematic masterpiece. We are honoured to share our work with you and to have your continued support.

The film premiers on the 13th of May 2023 at the silverbird cinema and continues showing on the 14th. We invite you to join us for this incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience the movie, which features an incredible ensemble cast and breathtaking visuals.

Please RSVP at your earliest convenience to ensure your seat at the event. We can’t wait to see you there and to share in the excitement of The Recruitment’s release.

Sincerely,

Michael Ofosu Faakye -Communication Director Ultimate Screen Production

Nana Yaa Sarfo-Darko (PRO) Ultimate-Screen Production

Film synopsis

The film follows the story of eight young individuals who receive a text message in the middle of the night, inviting them for a job interview with a reputable Secret Intelligence Recruiting Company, USP Firm. The interview is for a single vacancy, and the competition is tough. The applicants arrive at the venue, and the co-ordinator sets the ground rules for the interview. However, things take an unexpected turn when conflicts arises leading to complications and crisis. The film is filled with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, which will leave audiences breathless.

The film is shot in English and any local dialect and has a running time of 1 hour and 45 minutes. The 4k final cut rendition promises to be an immersive experience for viewers. The stereo mix adds to the overall cinematic experience.