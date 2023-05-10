The top 3 winners of Citi TV/Citi FM‘s 2023 Mother’s Day promotion dubbed ‘A Portrait of Mama’ have officially been announced on the Citi Breakfast Show.

They are (In no particular order):

1. Entrant: Castro Kofi Appiah

Mama’s Name: Maame Adwoa Ntameke

2. Entrant: Paa Kofi Hazel

Mama’s Name: Mrs. Georgette Hazel

3. Entrant: Etornam Viffah

Mama’s Name: Ms Linda A. Dormekpor

The announcement was made today, May 10, 2023, ahead of the ‘A Portrait of Mama (Mother’s Day Dinner) scheduled on Sunday, May 14.

The top three were picked from a list of top 10 entries announced yesterday after a tough selection from the hundreds of entries received from participants.

‘A Portrait of Mama’ gave individuals an opportunity to tell the world what their mothers mean to them in a write-up of less than 100 words beginning with the phrase: “But for Mama…”

The top 3 winners will also get free tickets for themselves and their mothers to the ‘A Portrait of Mama’ (Mother’s Day Dinner) scheduled for Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Persons seeking to book a seat at this year’s “A Portrait for Mama” should call: 0205973973.

The ‘A Portrait Of Mama’ (Mother’s Day Dinner) is powered by Citi TV with support from Citi FM and is sponsored by Dano Milk and Tasty Tom and supported by the Juis Guy and Veuve Du Vernay.

Read the write-ups of the top 3 winners below:

By: Castro Kofi Appiah

But for Mama, I would have been a cripple by the roadside in the village, begging for alms…

But I am now a person with a disability, who is gainfully employed. I would have been sitting in my mess(urine) for more than five hours, but today I can clean the mess myself. Without your help, I wouldn’t have seen a first-degree certificate in my lifetime. Still, today, not only do I have a degree, but a certificate to show that I was the local secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students. (NUGS). I lacked confidence, due to my situation and I didn’t believe in my potential, but today I move around with confidence because you told me that even if all your children would fail, I won’t fail, although I have a physical impairment. God bless you, Maame Adwoa Ntameke.

I love you, Mum.

By: Paa Kofi Hazel

But for Mama, I wouldn’t be here today with my two boys. She nurtured me and my five siblings.

When my wife had a preterm birth, Mama was there for us throughout the traumatic experience.

She was an advocate for my wife in the delivery room, making key decisions that ensured our baby’s survival.With my second baby, my wife went into precipitated labour, leading her to deliver at home.

My mother had to deliver our baby, even with no experience.Mama, you are a true heroine, and I am grateful for everything you have done for my family.

By: Etornam Viffah