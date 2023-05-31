Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo has paid a glowing tribute to the celebrated late Ghanaian author, Prof. Ama Ato Aidoo.

Born as Christina Ama Aidoo on March 23, 1942, Ama Ata Aidoo died at the age of 83 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a short illness.

Throughout her illustrious career, Prof. Aidoo consistently championed the cause of Africa and its people. She dedicated her literary work and activism to shedding light on the injustices faced by Africans, both on the continent and in the diaspora.

Her piercing writings reflected a deep understanding of the historical context and systemic factors that perpetuate racial inequality and exploitation.

Ever since the news of her death was announced through a family statement, many prominent persons have paid diverse tributes to her.

However, in a statement forwarded exclusively to GhanaWeekend.com, Kofi Adjorlolo said in his tribute:

“Oh I am so very distraught. Another great African intellectual has fallen. Her books include that of other great African intellectuals. Prof Ama Aidoo and other great African minds fine-tuned some of us, especially ‘ME’ to realise what African heritage means, where we are from, who we are and what the outlook will be in the future for us as Africans.”

Kofi Adjorlolo, who has starred in over a hundred Ghanaian and Nigerian movies, added, “Marcus Garvey, Kwame Nkrumah. Gaddafi, Sekou Toure, Chinua Achebe, Mandela, Samora Machel Kenneth Kaunda, Jomo Kenyata, Nasser, Kofi Awonoor, and a host of others. May all of their souls including the soul of Prof Ama Aidoo rest in perfect peace. Thanks”.