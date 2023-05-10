The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has raised concerns about the recruitment of nurses for the United Kingdom by unlicensed Private Employment Agencies (PEAs).

The Ministry in a statement condemned the exorbitant fees charged by the agencies as processing fees and vowed to deal with anyone found culpable.

Below is the full statement

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) that some unlicensed Private Employment Agencies (PEAs) and individuals are recruiting Labour from Ghana to the United Kingdom and other countries abroad to work as nurses and caregivers without recourse to the appropriate state institutions.

These unscrupulous agencies and individuals charge unsuspecting job-seekers exorbitant fees for processing documents without having the necessary licenses to operate in Ghana.

The Ministry would like to inform the general public that, under Section 7 (1) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), it is illegal to operate a Private Employment Agency without a license from the Minister responsible for Labour.

We urge all individuals seeking employment opportunities abroad to be cautious and verify the credentials of any agency they deal with to avoid being duped by charlatans.

Furthermore, all licensed PEAs operating in Ghana are advised to comply with the provisions of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) and Labour Regulations, 2007 (LI 1833) to facilitate their work.

Any PEA found culpable shall face the full rigours of the law. The MELR condemns in no uncertain terms the exploitative activities of any PEA or individuals that seek to tarnish the reputation of Ghana.

We encourage anyone with information about the activities of unlicensed PEAS to report to the MELR, the appropriate law enforcement agencies or call the toll-free line on all networks 0800600400.