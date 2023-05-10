Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah is pledging the government’s support for the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School after some female students built and flew a prototype aircraft.

The Engineering Club of the all-female school designed and flew the prototype aircraft as part of their project work.

According to the team of inventors, the objective was to build an aircraft for the Navy to use for patrolling Ghana’s territorial waters.

The test flight of the prototype aircraft has gained the attention of a cross-section of Ghanaians after videos were shared on social media by the school.

A second-year General Arts student who is a member of the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS’s Engineering Club, Gloria Ayambele said the move is to encourage more females to venture into Science and Technology at the Senior High School level.

She explained that the team used materials such as; Styrofoam, plywood, carbon fibre, stickers, and some electronic components to aid in the completion of the model.

She also encouraged other females to be bold and venture into problem-solving initiatives that are science and technology related.

The invention by the all-female team touched the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu who doubles as the deputy Finance Minister.

John Kumah presented an amount of GH¢100,000.00 to the school and also promised to support the school’s operational activities with 30 brand-new computers.

The Ejisu MP who recently built and handed over an ultra-modern ICT Laboratory for his alma mater, Opoku Ware School promised to build a similar facility for the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS to enhance the teaching and learning of Science and Technology.

Speaking during a short ceremony at the school, he said “It is always a pleasure giving to support the activities of a school that is doing so well. Today, I am happy to support Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Girls Senior High School with GHC 100,000 and 30 computers in addition very soon”.

The MP indicated that he was happy with the modest achievements of Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Senior High School.

He added that “Recently, the engineering club of the school built a model airplane aside several other innovative products under their sleeves making all of us proud”.

The Deputy Finance Minister also P commended the Minister for Education for creating a safe atmosphere and supporting schools whose focus was science and maths education.

He maintained that Ghanaian students can make a difference and compete with others in the world through STEM education, which forms part of the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build a Ghana beyond aid.

He further pledged his continuous support for the school to make education more attractive for young students.