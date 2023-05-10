Parliament’s select committee on Lands and Forestry is making a strong case for the inclusion of an official of the Survey and Mapping Division in the composition of Ghana’s Boundary Commission.

The Committee hinted it will soon invite the Ghana Boundary Commission, the Lands, and Natural Resource Minister, and the Head of Survey and Mapping Division to resolve issues regarding the work of both entities.

The Chairman of the Lands and Forestry Committee in Parliament, Francis Manu Adabor insists that the Survey and Mapping division of the Lands Commission must be fully involved in the work of the Ghana Boundary Commission to ensure effective and efficient delivery of its duties.

“So many of the surveyors tell me that the Boundary Commission must have a surveyor in the Commission because you heard the Regional Minister’s speech praising the Mapping and Surveying Division and giving awards to two directors of surveying because they did the boundary demarcation between our country and neighbouring countries.”

He also underscored the value surveyors add to the work of the Boundary Commission.

“You don’t compromise on the boundaries because even one inch of land can bring confusion at the boundary, and so I think somebody from the Survey and Mapping Division should be on the Boundary Commission’s board so that he will report to the director of surveys.”