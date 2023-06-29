The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that 88 hospitals out of ‘Agenda 111’ are currently under construction.

The project, which involves the construction of 111 hospitals, was inaugurated by President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, with a promise to complete the work within 18 months.

Some districts have faced challenges in acquiring land for construction, leading to doubts about the government’s commitment to the projects.

However, the government remains confident that all the hospitals will be completed before the end of President Akufo-Addo’s second term.

During a press briefing in Trede, Ashanti region, where the project was launched two years ago, Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated that some of the hospitals which are behind schedule have been terminated.

“The brief I have is that 88 are currently under construction and it is grouped into eight zones and in those eight zones, you will find 54 projects. We have visited 33 sites so far and we thought that coming to Trede, where it all began, it is important to showcase from Trede all that has gone on so far.

“We have also provided you with the reports of the sites that we have visited so far, the majority of them that are doing well, the few of them that are behind schedule. We have also updated you on the ones that we have had to terminate because they are behind schedule.”

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, the Presidential advisor on health, assured that there is sufficient funding available for the completion of the project.

Additionally, he said upon completion, these hospitals will create employment opportunities for nurses and contribute to the overall economic growth of Ghana.