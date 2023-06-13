The vice-captain of the men’s senior national team, Thomas Partey reported to camp in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The Black Stars opened camp on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The first day saw 24 of the 25 players reporting including the skipper, Andre Ayew and the only local-based player in the team, Hafiz Konkoni.

The team after reporting had a break and then reported for their first training session at 4pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Arsenal player will most likely miss the team’s morning training session but is expected to be part of the evening session and team bonding session.

A win for Ghana will seal qualification to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations that will be held in the Ivory Coast next year.

The game between Ghana and Madagascar will take place in Antananarivo on June 18, 2023.