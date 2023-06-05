The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council has placed a one-month ban on the movement of small ruminants and cattle along the Eastern corridor of the region, following an outbreak of anthrax in parts of that area.

Some of the places affected by the ban include Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Pusiga, Garu, Tempane, and Binduri Districts.

The action follows the outbreak of anthrax in the Eastern part of the region, namely: Bansi Community in Binduri District and Sapeliga Community in Bawku West District.

As of Friday, 2nd June 2023, 7 cattle and 23 sheep and goats were confirmed dead in the Bansi and Sapeliga communities.

As of June 5, 2023, 13 suspected human anthrax cases, including one death, have been reported from Bansi Community.

Eleven (11) human samples have been sent to the Pong-Tamale Veterinary Laboratory and are awaiting laboratory results.

The Regional Directorate of the Veterinary Service has also been directed to immediately commence mass vaccination of all ruminants in the Bansi and Sapeliga communities.

At an emergency meeting of the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee held on Monday, 5th June 2023, to examine the suspected outbreak of anthrax in the Eastern part of the region, some decisions were adopted to curb the spread of the bacteria.

The decisions were announced in a statement signed by Alhaji Abubakari Inusah, Chief Director of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council.

The police have been instructed to apprehend or arrest any person or group of persons who flout this directive.

The following decisions were made:

A ban on the movement of all ruminants (sheep, goats, cattle, and dogs) from the Eastern corridor of the region, including Bawku Municipality, Bawku West, Pusiga, Garu, Tempane, and Binduri Districts.

Municipal and District Chief Executives are to ensure that slaughtering, sales, and consumption of cattle, sheep, goats, and dogs are banned for a period of one (1) month, effective 6th June 2023. The Police have been instructed to apprehend or arrest any person or group of persons who flout(s) this directive.

Veterinary Officers have been directed to commence anthrax vaccination of the following categories of animals immediately: cattle, dogs, sheep, and goats.

All owners of animals are to make their animals available for vaccination at their respective places of residence. The anthrax vaccination is free for now.

The Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee chaired by the Hon. Regional Minister requests the support and cooperation of all stakeholders at this moment before the outbreak becomes a Regional/National catastrophe.

