Black Stars legend, Asamoah Gyan has announced his retirement from active football.

Gyan, who is 37 years old, made the announcement in a press statement on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

“It is time…that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME. IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football”.

Gyan began his professional career in 2003 with Liberty Professionals in Ghana. He then went on to play for clubs in France, England, Turkey, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

He is the all-time leading scorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals in 106 appearances. He helped Ghana reach the round of 16 of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

In his statement, Gyan said he plans to continue working in football after his retirement.

Gyan is one of the most popular and successful players in Ghana’s football history.