Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made known his digital transformation agenda as he bids to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general election as its flagbearer.

The Vice President spoke of his vision to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa when he filed his nomination to contest the party’s presidential primaries.

Addressing supporters at the NPP headquarters on Friday, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for the country to build on the foundation laid by the Akufo-Addo government.

“I have my own vision for Ghana, I believe it’s time to move Ghana to the next level, by building on the foundations we have put in place so far. I want to see a Ghana where we leverage technology, data, and system for inclusive economic growth. I want to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa. I want us to bridge the digital divide, and apply artificial intelligence for the transformation of health care, and education,” the Vice President stated.

He highlighted the many transformational policies that the government has implemented despite economic challenges.

“We started the process of transforming Ghana into a country, ready for the industrial revolution. I brought honesty, hard work, dedication and discipline to my role as Vice President. Notwithstanding the economic challenges of our time. Our government has constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the 4th Republic and many transformational policies have been introduced for the first time in our history, including the mass issuance of the Ghana Card, digital address system, mobile money interoperability, delivery of medicines by drone, one district one factory, planting for food and jobs, Zongo development fund, Agenda 111, free SHS, free TVET,” Dr. Bawumia mentioned.

He said the government has created over 2 million jobs in six years, more than any other government in the Fourth Republic. He also warned that it would be disastrous if the country goes back to the days of “visionless” leadership.

“We have also created over 2 million jobs in 6 years, more than any other government in the 4th Republic. It’s very important that we don’t go backwards as a country. We cannot put this country back in the hands of people who don’t have an understanding and belief in this vision. That is why it is important for us to break the 8. There’s still so much more to do,” he noted.