Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations Urges Government to Ensure Accountability in Disbursement of Enterprise Support Program for Persons with Disabilities

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations (GFD) has urged the government to ensure accountability in the disbursement of the Enterprise Support Program earmarked for persons with disabilities.

The program, which was launched by the government and funded by the World Bank under the Ghana Economic Transformation Project, provides a GH¢12 million support package for businesses owned by persons with disabilities.

The GFD president, Joseph Atsu Homadzi, said the federation is committed to monitoring the disbursement of the funds and ensuring that they reach the intended beneficiaries.

“We commend the government for this laudable idea,” Homadzi said. “However, we appeal to the government to ensure that this money goes to the people it is meant for and not for public consumption. The Ghana Disability Federation will be monitoring how the money is disbursed.”

The Enterprise Support Program is targeted at PWD enterprises in agriculture/agro-processing, construction, education, food and beverage, information technology, and tourism.

The program is expected to create jobs for PWDs and help them to improve their economic status.