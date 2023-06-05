CGIAR and the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) have unveiled an action plan that will accelerate the generation and adoption of climate-smart agricultural technologies and innovations by millions of smallholder farmers.

The three-year plan seeks to create inclusive agricultural development through the promotion of regenerative and sustainable agricultural practices, job opportunities, and improved welfare for farmers across Africa.

Emphasizing the need for unified and integrated responses to address the evolving and intricate challenges faced by the agri-food system in Africa, the plan establishes a collaborative framework between CGIAR and FARA-led African Agricultural Research and Innovation Institutions (AARIIs).

This will foster sustainable and sustained support for agricultural development and food systems transformation.

“This Action Plan represents a significant step towards addressing the evolving challenges facing Africa’s agri-food system and ensuring that CGIAR aligns with African partner institutions,” said Claudia Sadoff, Executive Managing Director, CGIAR

“The Abidjan II Communique ensured clarity and shared commitments. This Action Plan allows us to accelerate the delivery of solutions for wealth creation, food and nutrition security, economic opportunity, poverty alleviation, shared prosperity, resilience, and sustainability in line with the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) and the 2014 Malabo Declaration,” said Yemi Akinbamijo, Executive Director, FARA.

An additional objective is to strengthen links with policy systems and establish an enabling institutional and political environment.

The plan aims to engage African national governments in supporting agricultural development and food systems transformation, with a focus on evidence-based scientific decisions.

It is endorsed by the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) which reflects the shared commitments and principles outlined in the Abidjan II Communique of September 2022.