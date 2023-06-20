The Managing Partner of Ishmael Yamson and Associates, Michael Harry Yamson says there is the pressing need to rethink the country’s retail sector to maximise its benefits.

He said that was because the sector had the power to transform the country’s industrial scene by making it better.

Mr Yamson was speaking at the Citi Business Festival Forum on “Retail ad Consumer Markets” on Citi TV in Accra on Tuesday.

“We have seen many roadblocks around growth including higher tariffs, higher taxes, more expensive supply chain costs. But the retail as a sector for me is something that deserves a rethink,” he stated.

Mr Yamson underscored that so much was spent in subsisting in the sector, stating that “As much as we see a lot of glamour in our retail sector, the fact remains that we spend largely to subsist. We have to understand that retail has the power to transform our industrial scene.”

The Managing Partner of Ishmael Yamson and Associates noted that a challenge the sector faced was with the low value-added products which put other similar foreign products above the local ones.

As such, he said it was imperative for such products to be looked at and worked on as a matter of urgency by all stakeholders.

“We have to be sober the minute we begin to talk about the need for us to progress as an economy. We need to be sober because half of the products going into retail has no value added to it then that is where we have to pay great attention.”

“There are very low value added things that we are doing and we have to understand that retail has the power to transform our industrial scene,” he stated.

