The Citi Business Festival’s forum on the changing face of the Ghanaian Retail Market discussed ways businesses can take advantage of the Ghanaian retail and consumer space of consumer markets.

They discussed how local businesses and manufacturers could better understand changes to their landscape and become more competitive.

The forum had Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, former Deputy Minister of Trade, Michael Kottoh, Managing Partner of Konfidants, Michael Harry Yamson, Managing Partner at Ishmael Yamson and Associates, and Grace Anim-Yeboah, Director of Business Banking at Absa as panellists.

Here are five takeaways from the forum:

1. Ghana has a resilient retail market that could be leveraged to boost trade

2. 60 percent of Ghana’s retail trade occurs on the open market

3. Traditional retail regaining market share as shoppers return to low-taxed stores

4. Ghana’s retail market must be treated as a national security issue to drive industrialization

5. Increased collaboration between the public and private sectors is needed to develop a comprehensive retail market strategy.

The entire month of June is dedicated to business on Citi TV and 97.3 Citi FM.

The Citi Business Festival is an extensive program of business events and on-air activities providing inspiration, business ideas, and information to persons who are starting, building, or growing their businesses.

The on-air series will air on the Citi Breakfast Show on 97.3 Citi FM every weekday.

There are also business fora live on Citi TV every Tuesday from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm.

For the 2023 edition, the themes outlined during the period are as follows:

Week 1: The Digital Economy

Week 2: SMEs in Ghana

Week 3: Retail and Consumer Markets

Week 4: Agribusiness Ecosystem

The Citi Business Festival 2023 is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM in partnership with Absa and is proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, MTN Business and Zeepay with support from GIRSAL.