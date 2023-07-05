The 2023 edition of the Citi Business Festival has successfully ended with a one-week Management Booth camp held in Accra.

The Citi Business Festival, held annually in the month of June, is a prestigious initiative designed to empower Ghanaian businesses with essential strategies for growth and scalability.

Covering various aspects of the economy, the month-long Citi Business Festival, is an initiative aimed at equipping and empowering business leaders, entrepreneurs, and the public with insights into national and global economic trends and opportunities.

The festival, which commenced in June, featured a series of on-air and outdoor events tailored to the Ghanaian business community.

Participants lauded Citi TV and Citi FM for providing an invaluable experience during the festival.

The 2023 edition of the Citi Business Festival focused on the Made in Ghana Agenda of Citi FM and Citi TV, celebrating the efforts and achievements of Ghanaian businesses.

Throughout the four-week-long festival, expert panels engaged in discussions about critical issues and shared in-depth knowledge to help businesses thrive.

During the final week of the festival, the spotlight fell on the residential executive Management Boot Camp. The program targeted business managers, equipping them with new revenue generation techniques and insights to access untapped markets for growth.

This year, the boot camp successfully accommodated 37 participants, who gathered at the prestigious Platinum Bay Hotel in Abokobi, Accra.

A grand dinner event was held to crown the conclusion of the Citi Business Festival, coinciding with the completion of the intensive Management boot camp.

Notably, the Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah, expressed confidence in the participants’ ability to apply the knowledge acquired to elevate their respective companies to new heights.

”We delved into organizational cultures during the boot camp. Each one came out with a take out that will make an impact in their businesses.”

The following speakers took participants through the different topics below;

Kofi Bentil – Advance Strategic Management

Professor Robert Ebo Hinson – Raising Your Game Through Customer Service

Dr. Andrews Akolaa – Sales Strategies that Work

Taakaa Awori – Building a Winning Team

Kweku Ofori Dadzie – Crafting Organizational Culture for Competitive Advantage

Martyn Mensah – Leading Change, A Strategic Approach to Change Management

With the management boot camp being a significant highlight of the festival, businesses now have new tools and strategies to spearhead their growth and contribute to the realization of the Made in Ghana Agenda.

Some of the participants highlighted their valuable takeouts from the week-long program.

“My takeout from the training is that culture is extremely critical to the success of an organization. We were taken through rigorous training, and I am sure it will help all participants and in the long run their institutions as well.”

For others, it was all commendation for the management of Citi TV, Citi FM for a well-organised program.

“We want to express our profound gratitude to Sammens and his entire team for a great work done.”

The participants received certificates at the end of the Bootcamp.