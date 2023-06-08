Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, says Ghana’s energy security in the medium to long term is the topmost priority of the government.

He said this is why he is leading efforts to ensure that the power and petroleum sectors of the country are strengthened with the relevant legal and regulatory framework.

Dr. Prempeh made this assertion while contributing to a panel discussion at the 3rd Ghana Investment and Opportunity Summit (GHIOS) 2023 in London on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The topic of the discussion was “The Future of Energy in Ghana: Exploring the Energy Mix and the Case for Renewable Energy.”

Dr. Prempeh said energy is one of the main inputs to the economic development of any country, as industrialization contributes to economic growth. He said a key catalyst for industrialization is the availability of affordable and accessible energy sources.

“Ghana’s economy over the years has evolved to become ever more dependent on reliable energy supply,” he asserted. “This is typical of a middle-income country.”

“The thrust of policy objectives of all successive governments in the energy sector since independence has been the push for a significant increase in its energy resources for social and economic development, and to become a net exporter of power in the subregion,” he added.

On investment opportunities in the renewable space of Ghana, the minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, said there are, among others, energy efficiency opportunities. These include local production and sale of best-in-class energy appliances, clean cookstoves, and the construction of energy-efficient buildings in Ghana.

He also said investment opportunities exist in the rehabilitation of existing and expansion of new power transmission infrastructure to enable large-scale renewable energy integration.

He called on investors to partner Ghana for the continued growth and advancement of their respective interests.