A woman believed to be in her early 30s and her son were found dead at their residence in Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to neighbours, both mother and son had not been seen for a couple of days, but their apartment was securely locked.

However, on Wednesday, June 14, neighbours and nearby residents were alarmed by the hovering of flies around the area and the awful stench coming from the apartment.

Curious neighbours peeped through the windows of the apartment and found the bodies in a near-decomposed state and alerted the police about the development.

Mary Amoah, a neighbour, told Citi News that they were surprised by the incident and began to ask questions about what might have killed the woman said to be a Liberian and her son.

“We were sweeping this morning when we noticed that the Liberian woman had not been seen for several days. I remember she told me that she wanted to prepare beans and plantain, but since that time, we have not seen them again. We started wondering where they might be. But we also noticed houseflies hovering around the house where they lived. This drew the attention of more residents who came to the area,” Mary Amoah, a neighbour, told Citi News.

However, police encountered difficulty in removing the bodies from the room due to the strong stench. They were able to do so after they disinfected the room.