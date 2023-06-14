The former Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen has hinted at plans to partner with the private sector to fund infrastructure in the country.

This becomes a new policy direction in Ghana’s history of infrastructural development.

The policy will ease the burden on the central government in the areas of infrastructure financing.

Mr Kyerematen made this known in a stakeholder engagement with some business owners in the private sector. The meeting was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on 13 June 2024.

The meeting themed ‘Building a Strategic Partnership between Government and the Private Sector for Progress and Prosperity through the Great Transformational Plan (GTP)”

The GTP according to the former Minister for Trade and Industry, is to lead a more self-reliant economy to move Ghana from stability and growth to Transformation.

In his submission, he also called for more support for local companies.

Addressing his guests, Mr. Kyerematen highlighted some components of the GTP to tackle inflation and have a stable currency as the performance of the cedis has declined resulting in a high cost of living, a new agricultural revolution.

According to him, his leadership will actively promote export diversification and value -addition, and import substitution programmes under the industrial transformational agenda as well as increase financing to SMEs when he eventually becomes president of our dear country, Ghana.

In attendance were Business Owners, Chief Executive Officers, and Managing Directors of the Private Sector in the country.

Private sector captains who attend the business meeting with Alan Kyerematen include the respective Presidents of the Private Enterprise Federation, Nana Osei Bonsu, the Association of Ghana Industry (AGI), Dr. Ayim Darke, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Clement Amoako, the Association of Small Scale Industries, Alhaji Mumin Saeed and the Vice President of GUTA, Mr. Clement Boateng. Ms. Nura Salifu, President of the Association of Garment and Apparel Manufacturers of Ghana and Mr. Jeff Oppong Preprah, the president of the Automobile Assemblies Association of Ghana.