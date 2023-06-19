The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has applied to the High Court to review its order that he must appear in court every day for the hearing of his trial.

He is expected to be in court on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as his lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, moves the motion.

The High Court had earlier ruled that the trial of Quayson, who is facing charges of perjury and forgery, must be heard every day, beginning on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The court turned down a request by Quayson’s lawyer to have the trial continue after the Assin North by-election, which is scheduled for June 27, 2023.

Quayson, who was elected to represent the Assin North constituency in the 2020 general election, was kicked out of Parliament after the Supreme Court directed Parliament to expunge his name from its records.

He was dragged to court for allegedly holding dual citizenship. The state has filed criminal charges against him.

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, criticized the High Court’s decision to hear Quayson’s trial every day.