OpenLabs Ghana, a prominent institution renowned for its excellence in IT training since 1999, proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of its revolutionary Garment Construction Course.

This landmark program represents a significant milestone for OpenLabs as it expands its horizons beyond the world of technology, delving into the realm of fashion and craftsmanship. The introduction of the Garment Construction Course signifies OpenLabs’ commitment to innovation, empowerment, and the convergence of tradition and modernity.

With the OpenLabs Kumasi branch celebrating its 18th year of operation, the institution has firmly established itself as a leader in providing cutting-edge education and practical skills to the community. Now, OpenLabs embarks on an exciting new journey by offering individuals a chance to acquire invaluable skills in garment construction, nurturing a new generation of fashion professionals.

Campus Head of OpenLabs Kumasi, Mr. Enoch Owusu-Gyamfi, expressed their excitement, stating, “As the Kumasi branch, which has been a cornerstone of education for the past 18 years, we are proud to introduce the Garment Construction Course at OpenLabs Ghana. This program demonstrates our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community, equipping aspiring fashion professionals with the tools they need to succeed in this dynamic industry.”

The Garment Construction Course at OpenLabs Ghana provides an immersive and comprehensive curriculum that covers various facets of garment construction, including pattern-making, fabric selection, garment assembly techniques, and fashion illustration. This holistic approach combines theoretical knowledge with practical hands-on training, enabling students to develop the expertise required for thriving careers in the fashion industry.

Ms. Joana I. Abbiw, the General Manager in charge of Sales and Marketing at OpenLabs Ghana, highlighted the institution’s dedication to excellence, stating, “OpenLabs Ghana is renowned for its commitment to quality education, and the Garment Construction Course is no exception. We have collaborated with industry leaders and leveraged state-of-the-art facilities to create an unparalleled learning experience for our students. This program empowers individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the ever-evolving fashion landscape.”

The launch event, held at the OpenLabs Kumasi campus, was graced by esteemed guests, including Nana Fe-Bamoah, the Chief of the Asokwa Area, Representatives of the Municipal Chief Executive from KMA, Students from Institute of Business Studies, TVET Kumasi, a representative from Gamel Fashion, a prestigious fashion house in Kumasi and other dignitaries. Their presence underscored the significance of OpenLabs’ expansion into the fashion industry and the widespread support for the institution’s visionary approach to education.

Nana Fe-Bamoah, commended OpenLabs Ghana, stating, “OpenLabs’ commitment to empowering individuals and bridging the gap between technology and traditional industries is commendable. The launch of the Garment Construction Course not only imparts valuable skills but also contributes to the growth and preservation of our cultural heritage. This fusion of tradition and innovation will undoubtedly elevate the local fashion industry.”

Prospective students passionate about fashion and eager to acquire specialized skills in garment construction are encouraged to apply for the Garment Construction Course at OpenLabs Ghana. This unique program promises to unlock new possibilities, nurture creativity, and pave the way for rewarding careers in the dynamic world of fashion.

For more information and to begin the application process, interested individuals can visit the official OpenLabs Ghana website at www.openlabs.edu.gh.