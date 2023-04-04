The IT industry is constantly evolving, and staying relevant in the field is becoming more challenging than ever. With the rise of digital transformation and remote work, digital skills have become essential for professionals looking to succeed in their careers. Thankfully, OpenLabs and Alt School have joined forces to address this issue and provide quality training for students across Africa.

The 17th of March 2023 marked a significant milestone for OpenLabs and Alt School as they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the OpenLabs Auditorium. The event was graced by some students of OpenLabs who were excited about the partnership as it offered them more opportunities to acquire digital skills and stay relevant in their careers.

With Alt School’s expertise in online training and OpenLabs’ experience in in-person training, students can expect a comprehensive and flexible learning experience that will equip them with the necessary digital skills to succeed in the job market. The partnership will also provide students with access to a wider range of programs and resources, enabling them to pursue their passions and achieve their goals.

This partnership comes at a time when the world is rapidly changing, and people need to learn and relearn to stay relevant in the new digital world.

During the event, Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash, the Director for OpenLabs Ghana, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that OpenLabs’ main aim is to provide hyper-local content to its students using locally based case studies. He also mentioned that the partnership with Alt School will go a long way in making a positive impact in Ghana as well as the rest of Africa.He added that the outstanding content of Alt School complements OpenLabs’ approach and will undoubtedly enhance the quality of education provided to students and help serve the OpenLabs’ purpose and agenda.

Mr. Yusuf Adewale, the Chief Executive Officer of Alt School, also expressed his pride in the partnership and highlighted the outstanding work Alt School has done in Nigeria, impacting the lives of thousands of people.”Technology is changing so fast that what was relevant yesterday may not be relevant today,” said Mr. Adewale. “People need to constantly learn and relearn to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the digital world. This partnership between OpenLabs and Alt School is a step in the right direction towards providing people with the necessary digital skills to succeed in their careers.”

However, the benefits of the partnership go beyond providing quality education. The General Manager of OpenLabs, Mrs. Joana Abbiw, who was present at the event and is very passionate about getting more women in the tech space also highlighted that, one of the notable benefits is the provision of a comfortable learning environment for women who often feel intimidated by the presence of men in tech-related programs.

In summary, the OpenLabs and Alt School partnership is a step towards revolutionizing the education sector and preparing individuals for the new digital world. With a focus on local

content, gender equality, and industry demands, the partnership is set to impact students across Africa and create a brighter future for all.