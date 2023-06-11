The HN Sarpei Foundation has broadened its community impact by collaborating with Willbald-Gymnasium Eichstätt in Germany for its 2023 summer donation.

The partnership saw three basic schools in Jamestown, Accra having their libraries well-furnished to improve library periods.

The three schools that benefitted from the benevolence of the HN Sarpei Foundation’s annual charity exercise are the 28th February Road & Private Odartey Memorial, and the Adedenkpo 1 & 2 primary schools.

Each beneficiary school had its library re-painted and outfitted with air-conditioners, furniture, books, and stationery among other educational materials.

These library supplies, HN Sarpei Foundation believes will go a long way to supporting literacy and enhancing educational standards in the schools thus supporting the attainment of SDG 4.

It is also a means by the Foundation’s Founder, Hans Nunoo Sarpei to give back to the community where he was raised and began his football journey.

During the hand-over on Thursday, June 8, 2023, the schools were also provided with football jerseys and other kits from FC Ingolstadt in Germany to promote the sport among pupils.

“My motivation whenever I am on the field playing is to shape the lives”, Hans Nunoo Sarpei remarked. “That’s why I work hard to continue supporting the dreams of people in these areas.”

HN Sarpei Foundation is grateful to the Willbald-Gymnasium Eichstätt management, parents and students for their support of this life-changing initiative.

The Foundation anticipates further collaborations for future projects. The Foundation’s generosity was also greatly appreciated by the benefiting schools.

This is the first of the two summer events scheduled for this year. The next is the 2023 HN Sarpei Football Gala and Health Screening in Jamestown on Saturday, June 17, 2023, to foster unity and improve health among residents.

The HN Sarpei Foundation believes in the transformative potential of football and education.

It is committed to empowering the youth, unlocking their potential, and creating opportunities for them to prosper.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei, the brain behind HN Sarpei Foundation is a Ghanaian professional midfielder who plays for FC Ingolstadt in Germany.