Morocco is recalling its ambassador to Sweden following the burning of a Quran at a demonstration in Stockholm.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Rabat, called the action offensive and irresponsible at a time when Muslims were celebrating one of the holiest days in their calendar.

The organiser of the demonstration – who is said to be Iraqi-born Salwan Momik – is being investigated for incitement to hatred.

A Swedish court had ruled the protest should be allowed to go ahead on the grounds of freedom of expression.