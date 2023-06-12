The Operation Halt II team has seized five excavators and destroyed other mining equipment in the Bosomtwe Range Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region.

Illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, have been taking place in almost all mining areas in the Ashanti Region. The practice appears to have gotten worse, so the military has intensified efforts to clamp down on such activities in the region.

The Ghana Armed Forces deployed soldiers of all ranks to begin the second phase of Operation Halt to rid the country’s water bodies of illegal miners. The goal is to remove all logistics and personnel involved in illegal mining on water bodies.

In a four-day operation, the team has vowed to continue carrying out such exercises to prevent unscrupulous individuals from engaging in the practice.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Deputy Command Operations Officer, Central Command, Lt. Col. Louis Boakye appealed to all stakeholders to play their respective roles effectively to help address the issue of illegal mining.

“The people are still bent on carrying out the illegal mining activities no matter what because several messages have been passed down to them to stop those activities because of their impacts. Just as we left, we picked the signal that some people had returned to continue with such activities. So I am appealing to all stakeholders to join the fight against illegal mining because the military alone cannot solve this problem.”

He stressed that such activities are damaging the environment and assured operators that they will be handed over to the police for prosecution when caught, so that justice can be served.