The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tanker Drivers have suspended their industrial action after more than two hours of a crucial meeting with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

The union is expected to resume work tomorrow, Friday, while work begins to improve the road.

The union announced a sit-down strike on Monday over concerns about the poor road network around their loading terminals.

The union’s vice chairman, Sunday Alabi, said that after the meeting with the minister, the union decided to suspend their strike at midnight on Thursday, June 29, 2023, on the condition that the contractor ensures that the riding quality is improved within three weeks.

“The access road to the depots in Kumasi, Takoradi and Bupe are to be improved as works on the roads will commence from tomorrow and a seven-member committee is formed. The ministry will give us three people and four will be from the union to monitor the progress of works on the roads.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Amoako-Attah reiterated that a joint committee from the ministry and union will be formed immediately to resolve their concerns.

He assured them that he or his deputy will be there once a week to inspect the progress of work on the road, stating that, “I will be coming here once every week. If I am unable to make it, my deputy will be here. So please do the work as required of you.”

“The country belongs to all of us. There is a problem, and it must be resolved. So we need to be patient and address it the right way. So let us work together.”