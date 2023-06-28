The Tang Palace Hotel has received the most prestigious Hospitality & Tourism Industry Award 2023 as the facility with the Best Chinese Cuisine – City Level.

The renowned Tang Garden Restaurant located inside the Tang Palace Hotel was recognized and rewarded as best Chinese Cuisine service provider in the restaurant & food industry at the just-ended International Travel Awards held in Dubai – UAE.

Organized by the Golden Tree Awards, Dubai-UAE, the International Travel Awards recognize and reward the excellent performers in the Travel & Tourism industry such as Hotels/Resorts, Tourism Boards, Travel Companies, Attractions etc.

Ms. Jane Gyimah-Amoako, Head of Sales and Marketing, Michael Chen, Food & Beverage Manager and Zhongheng Kuang, Executive Chef were present at the awards ceremony in Dubai-UAE to receive the honour on behalf of the Tang Palace Hotel.

In an interview with the media, Ms. Jane Gyimah-Amoako, on behalf of the hotel thanked the organizers for recognizing Ghana and for that matter the Tang Palace Hotel as the best Chinese cuisine service providers in the restaurant & food industry category.

She noted that the Tang Garden restaurant has a team of experienced Chefs from China and Ghana who blend and produced the Tang Garden Chinese restaurant menu with good taste as such it is not surprising to see the facility come top as the restaurant with the best Chinese cuisine – City Level.

“Chinese food is known to be rich and colourful with excellent taste as such we are inviting everyone to come and have this pleasurable experience. Come together with your family and loved ones and whet your appetite with sumptuous Chinese food every day at our Tang Garden Chinese restaurant.

Ms. Gyimah-Amoako dedicated the award to its staff and loyal customers especially those who patronize the Tang Garden Chinese restaurant for their continuous patronage.

Tang Garden Chinese Restaurant

The facility serves the favourite Dim sum on weekends and other delicious Chinese dishes including Kung Pao chicken, Spicy crystal noodles, Hot & Sour rice noodles, Cold wheat flour noodles, Sizzling sliced duck with black pepper, Yellow curry chicken, Baked prawn with tomato sauce, Peeled prawn with vegetable & sweet chili sauce and other Chinese delicacies throughout the week at the hotel.