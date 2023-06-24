The 11 contestants of Voice Factory Season 5 continued to captivate both viewers and judges with their exceptional performances during the second week of live shows.

They mesmerized the audience with a captivating selection of soulful tunes. The show commenced with Manuel, who delivered a heartfelt rendition of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” followed by Regwello and AG Wilson.

Bella concluded the first round of performances with a magical interpretation of Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind.”

The judges, Abiana, Uncle Fred Kyei Mensah, and Edinam Bright-Davies, were impressed by the performances of the contestants, but Bella’s performance left them particularly astonished.

Dressed in exquisite attire, Bella’s performance was an absolute delight to watch. Her microphone technique and coordination with the band were flawless. As a result, she was awarded the Golden Mic.

Let’s take a look at some of the judges’ comments:

Abiana: “Bella, you possess such a beautiful voice. Your performance was incredibly soulful and deeply emotional. It truly moved me.”

Fred Kyei Mensah: “Manuel, you have immense potential. Your voice is incredibly powerful. I believe you just need to work on your stage presence.”

Edinam Bright-Davies: “Regwello, you have an amazing voice. I adore your energy. Just be more careful with your pitch.”

Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, Kleos, Cielobee, and Princess all delivered captivating performances that delighted the judges.

These contestants have unquestionably demonstrated why they were chosen among the lot. The show, which premiered on June 17, 2023, airs every Saturday.

Below are the contestants and the songs they performed:

Princess – “A Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin

Kleos – “When a Man Loves a Woman” by Percy Sledge

CieloBee – “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

RigWello – “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

Manuel – “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

AG Wilson – “Stuck on You” by Lionel Richie

Seyiram – “Is This Love” by Corinne Bailey Rae (remix)

Bella – “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James

Jerry – “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder

Titi – “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers

Ernest – “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King.