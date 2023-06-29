Fidelity Bank has rendered an unqualified apology to its customers over the temporary suspension of its foreign exchange trading licence by the central bank, Bank of Ghana.

The forex licenses of Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited and First National Bank Ghana Limited were suspended temporarily by the BoG, following their breach of some sections of the Ghana Interbank Forex Market Conduct rules.

BoG also fined the two banks, a combined 1000 penalty points each.

However, Fidelity Bank in its statement assured customers that it is actively engaging the Bank of Ghana to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Fidelity Bank further assured that it has in the interim reached agreements with its partner banks to aid in the seamless completion of foreign exchange transactions on behalf of Fidelity Bank.

“While we address the reporting concerns raised by our regulator, we have in the interim reached agreements with our partner banks to aid in seamless completion of foreign exchange transactions on behalf of Fidelity Bank. We apologize for any inconvenience this announcement may have caused, and we reassure all our valued customers that we are actively engaging the Bank of Ghana to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Fidelity Bank assured.

Fidelity Bank further emphasized that the suspension has not in any way affected its normal banking operations.

