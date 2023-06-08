A former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has taken a dig at the government following his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to answer some questions regarding his bombshell report on galamsey.

He cautioned government officials to be mindful of their actions as they will not be in power forever.

The former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) was invited by the OSP in May, to answer questions regarding his report, and was later released on a GH¢2 million bail.

The renowned Heart Surgeon in a 37-page document accused government officials of engaging in galamsey or interfering in his work

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Prof Frimpong Boateng said he feels victimized by his invitation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

“I’m saying that life is not static, as some point somebody will be at the opposite end and will be receiving this same treatment. Is it the most important thing to be worrying any investigator? I’m not saying that if I have done something wrong I should be let loose, no. Looking at what I have done for this country, I’m not saying I’m an angel. I know there are many wrong things going on now that worry Ghanaians.

“Those in authority, I’m not talking about Jubilee House but those who have the power to do things, people who don’t have political power but they are very powerful. If this is how they want to do, so be it, let them go ahead. For my family they are tough, but my friends abroad they are worried, some have fallen sick that I was arrested.

He emphasized that he doesn’t see himself being prosecuted after the OSP’s investigations.

“Fine if I’m prosecuted, I’m not scared, why should I be scared. I don’t see any possibility of me being convicted but look in this life, the son of God Jesus Christ was convicted and killed. If bad people want to kill you, they know what to do to kill you. If people who have the power to do things want to ditch you, they will know how to do it because it happens. So whatever you are doing, we should be clever that you are doing everything in the interest of Ghana. These are monies belonging to the people, and so we should all account for our stewardship. If I have done anything wrong, I will go before the court and answer questions,” he asserted.

Among the persons mentioned in the report included a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Lord Commey, Information Minister, Oppong Nkrumah, and a host of others.

All the persons mentioned have denied the allegations.

The renowned Heart Surgeon had earlier justified his report saying he had to be brutally honest with the President. Professor Frimpong-Boateng also denied leaking the report to the public.

According to Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the report was handed over to personnel of the Criminal Investigations Department during investigations on some missing excavators.

Many stakeholders including politicians have opined that his report merits interrogation.