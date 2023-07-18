The Accra Human Rights Court has once again delayed its verdict on the high-profile match-fixing case between Ashantigold Football Club and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) until Monday, 21st August 2023.

Both parties were eagerly anticipating to learn their fate on Tuesday, 18th July, but were left disappointed when the Judge decided to postpone his ruling to next month.

At the heart of the matter is Ashantigold’s challenge against their relegation to Division Two last year, following their conviction for match manipulation by the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee.

The Obuasi-based club is fervently hoping that the court will nullify their demotion and compel Ghana’s football governing body to grant them a fair hearing.

In the meantime, Ashantigold remains suspended from participating in Ghana football, a decision that was ratified during the 29th GFA Congress held in Kumasi on Monday, 10th July.