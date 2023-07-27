The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the Ghana Football Association’s ban on players from Ashantigold and Inter Allies for their alleged involvement in match-fixing.

This decision comes after an investigation into Ashantigold’s 7-0 victory against Inter Allies at the end of the 2019/20 season, which led to the suspension of twenty-seven (27) players.

In August 2022, CAS granted the players’ appeal for a stay of execution and lifted the sanctions until a full hearing could take place.

On Thursday, 27th July 2023, CAS announced its verdict, upholding the players’ appeal against the GFA’s decision.

As a result, the 22 players are now free from the match-fixing allegations.

These players are Mohammed Zakari, Richard Acquaah, Shaibu Taufiq, Alex Aso, Abdul Kadir Mohammed, Isah Ali, Fard Ibrahim, and Richmond Lamptey, who is now at Asante Kotoko, from Inter Allies’ matchday squad.

For Ashanti Gold, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Empem Dacosta Ampem, Frank Akoto, Isaac Opoku Agyemang, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Eric Esso, Moses Kwame, and Solomon Afriyie, who were each given a two-year ban, are now exonerated.

In addition, Samed Mohammed, who received a two-year and six-month ban, has had his suspension reversed.

Furthermore, four other players—Emmanuel Owusu, Mohammed Bailou, Amos Addai, and Paul De Vries Asare—who were banned for four years each, have been relieved of the bans.

However, Ashantigold’s Seth Osei and Inter Allies’ goalkeeper, Danso Wiredu Mensah, Felix Abuska, and Andy Okpe, who were handed a two-year ban each for their participation in the game, were not included in the CAS verdict.

Additionally, CAS has directed Ghana’s football governing body to pay $3,450 (CHF3000) to Richmond Lamptey and $7,250 (CHF6300) to the remaining players as contributions towards their legal fees and other expenses incurred during the arbitration proceedings.