President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, says former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah sacrificed for the New Patriotic Party by resigning after her stolen money scandal.

According to him, the former minister saved the party from any unforeseen embarrassment the NPP government could face.

Various groups have raised concerns about the source and intended use of the US$1 million, €300,000, and unspecified amounts of Ghanaian cedis allegedly stolen from the minister’s house.

Reports went viral about two house helps who were taken to court for allegedly stealing $1 million dollars, 300,000 Euros, several millions of Ghana cedis, and other personal effects from the residence of Ms. Dapaah and her husband.

Following the incident, Madam Dapaah stepped down from her ministerial portfolio.

She was later arrested by the Special Prosecutor, and two residential properties of the former minister were searched. She was later granted bail.

During an interview on the Big Issue on Citi TV, Mr. Cudjoe said: “I think that the decision to resign was not only in her own interest, but she probably sacrificed for the entire party.

“When matters of this kind happen, the damage you are likely to suffer due to the information that is out there, if you don’t take care, you could break down. We are humans, especially if it’s really the case that you haven’t done anything wrong.”

He applauded the former minister for honourably resigning.

“Maybe some pressures made her resign. Ultimately, she made the decision that she could save some sanity, for now, while investigations continue. Her decision to resign was welcomed. I don’t fault her.”