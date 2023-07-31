Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised that the next NDC government will commit billions of dollars to invest in technology infrastructure to bring the needed development and advancement in the country.

The former president underscored the importance of technology in the development of economies across the world today.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of Academic City University College, the former president underscored the need for the country’s education system to be revolutionized to meet the demands of the 21st century.

“The 21st century thrives on the digital revolution in which innovation and originality are the propelling forces of progress and to thrive in this era, our educational system must evolve to equip the next generation with critical thinking skills, creativity, and innovation to solve problems and this is why the NDC in her quest to build the Ghana we want, seeks to partner with the private sector to invest billions of dollars on an integrated ICT infrastructure system including onshore and offshore super highways and electronic applications.”

“The investment will leverage 5G technology to propel communication, commerce, civil liberties and individual expressions while supporting other national priorities,” Mr. Mahama added.