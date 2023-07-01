The Konkomba Youth Association has cautioned the general public against making comments inciting violence and instability in the Northern Region of Ghana.

Press Release

URGENT CALL FOR CALM

It has come to the attention of the Konkomba Youth Association that there are recent upsurges of warmongering and inciting statements that has led to a palpable sense of fear and mistrust among different communities and ethnic groups in the Northern Region.

At this point, we strongly urge all individuals and groups, especially social media users, to desist from making inflammatory statements that may incite violence. We all have the responsibility to preserve the peace, unity and stability in our beloved country and to work towards building a sustainable future for ourselves and generations unborn.

The current era has presented numerous challenges to the world such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, social injustice, economic hardship and specific to Northern Ghana; poverty, under-development, high illiteracy rate and many more. Let us use social media as a responsible and constructive means to raise awareness and promote mutual understanding.

We call on all leaders in the Northern Region at all levels of governance, traditional leaders and religious leaders, to put aside partisan and sectarian differences and come together in the interest of the region and the country in general to deescalate the rising tensions in our communities.

The KOYA also entreats all other tribes to disregard persons claiming to be Konkombas and purporting to be speaking in the interest of all Konkomba and inciting violence and aggression on social media and other traditional media. Their inciteful comments and hate speeches are not a representation of the Konkomba position and should not be seen as such.

The Konkomba people are peace-loving people and are aware of the protocols and avenues available to us to channel our concerns and grievances through for appropriate consideration and redress.

The leadership of KOYA, our chiefs and all relevant stakeholders are working tirelessly and exploring all legitimate protocol available to us as a people to ensure that our challenges get the necessary attention and redress it deserves.

In the spirit of oneness and in the interest of peaceful coexistence, KOYA and the Konkomba chiefs are available and willing to engage and dialogue constructively with any person, tribe or group of persons on issues concerning the Konkombas in Ghana”.

We at KOYA hereby directs all Konkombas at home and abroad never to respond to any inciteful statement or statements from any person or group of persons on behalf of Konkombas unless otherwise directed by KOYA or our chiefs.

We also call on all the security agencies to remain vigilant and to act with utmost professionalism in maintaining law and order and preserving the peace in the country.

We urge all citizens of the Northern Region, and indeed, the entire country, to stay calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands. We have always been a peaceful nation, and we believe that our unity in diversity will continue to hold us together.

Finally, we would like to reiterate that all citizens have a duty to be responsible and to exercise caution and discretion when using social media. Let us refrain from using our social media platforms to incite violence and promote hate speech.

We hope that everyone embraces peace and unity as we work together towards building a prosperous and harmonious country.

Sincerely,

Elvis Poliyeh Nagbija

[Gen. Sec.- KOYA]

