The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it is committed to enhancing public awareness of its digital payment platforms to provide greater convenience for customers.

As of last month, ECG issued a directive that physical cash would no longer be accepted for bill payments. However, despite this directive, a number of customers are still facing challenges in making payments through the digital channels.

As such, Bismark Otoo, the Accra East Manager of ECG, emphasized that the “Operation Zero Revenue Mobilization” initiative goes beyond revenue collection to educate customers about the digital payment options while also addressing system losses.

“The Operation Zero exercise is a general revenue mobilization exercise that has been earmarked and planned by ECG management that is taking place simultaneously across all ECG operational areas. The purpose of the exercise is that we are going from house to house inspecting all premises with ECG connections, ensuring that those who have bills pay up to zero balance so that they do not have any outstanding balance. And then those who are not receiving bills, we bring them on board by putting them on our flat pay system which has been created on our system. The essence is to raise enough revenue to be able to pay our suppliers.”

“We also embark on this exercise to take advantage of the time to educate and inform customers who may not be aware or do not know how to use the system. We take them through the process. You can use the mobile app, or you can use the shortcode since we have gone cashless,” he said.

Regarding how the company was clearing its backlog of meter requests, the Accra East Manager noted that “the good news is that management has a deal with the meter suppliers now. In a situation where when customers pay, we process them and give the service orders to the meter suppliers to give to the contractors to go and install.”