Fairgreen Limited, an IT solution provider, has celebrated 25 years of providing tailored world-class IT infrastructure solutions to a wide range of sectors, including multinationals and corporate organizations, governments, educational institutions, and financial institutions.

Speaking at the 25th anniversary event in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fairgreen Limited, Gifty P. Boahene, highlighted consistency, giving clients the right value, and skill in designing solutions as some of the things that have helped the company stay relevant.

“Consistency is important in business, and we have been great at that. Our skill in designing the right solution and giving our clients the right value that fits their budget has kept our clients coming back. More than 50% of our clients have been with us for 20 years or more, and about 70% of our clients have been with us for 10 years or more,” she stated.

Madam Boahene emphasized that the company fostered a team of experts to stay ahead of the competition as their customers became more sophisticated.

“Another key factor that set us apart was our commitment to building competence within our team. We recognized that even our smallest customers were becoming more sophisticated, and they sought partners who understood their pain points and could develop tailored solutions. At Fairgreen, we took that to heart, fostering a team of experts who empathized with our customers and their unique challenges,” she noted.

Madam Boahene assured that the company will continue to evolve, innovate, and collaborate to create solutions that exceed their clients’ expectations.

“Looking to the future, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Technology continues to advance, new challenges will arise, and we are ready to face them head-on. Together, we will continue to evolve, innovate, and collaborate to create solutions that exceed our client’s expectations,” she promised.

Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the co-founder of the defunct UT Bank, who was the guest speaker at the anniversary launch, entreated the leadership of the company to ensure they create a working culture devoid of laziness, jealousy, and over-dependence on religion.

“You need a culture different from that of the Ghanaian culture. Ghanaian culture is generally one of laziness, pulling people down, disrespect, jealousy, trying to shift blame, and over-dependence on religion to the point that people don’t come to work. When you have a team, you must create a culture that will protect the company against these influences,” he advised.