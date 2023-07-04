Members of the National Food Suppliers Association on Tuesday besieged the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to demand monies owed them.

The Association says the picketing is due to government’s failure to settle the over two year’s arrears owed its members.

An initial threat to picket on June 13 was suspended after assurances from the Buffer Stock company.

However after a two-week ultimatum, the suppliers say they are yet to receive their money from government.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Kwaku Amedume says they will not relent in their efforts in demanding what is due them

“This issue has been lingering on for some time now. We have supplied foodstuff to buffer stock and for over two years, we have not been paid running to GHS270 million. We have done everything possible to ensure government pays this money, but government has been adamant, government or buffer stock has been insensitive to the plight of these suppliers and that is why we have gathered here.”

“It is not easy, it is frustrating, 2021 when we supplied, the prices of foodstuffs in the market were very low, now prices have increased drastically so if those monies are paid to us now the value of those monies has come down,” he stated.

Mr Amedume said it was crucial for members to be paid as most of them were losing their lives while others were emotionally stressed because of the situation.

“We are only interested in payments to our members. Our members are dying, they are frustrated, they are suffering from emotional trauma. As I speak two of our members are lying in the mortuary as a result of the frustrations and tribulations these people going through,” he added.

However, the spokesperson of the National Food Suppliers Association said they were not being given any more contracts because they were complaining and demanding their monies.